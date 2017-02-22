Fluor Corporation (FLR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Fluor Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Fluor Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Fluor Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Corporation in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor Corporation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) opened at 57.65 on Friday. Fluor Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Fluor Corporation had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post $2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Fluor Corporation’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fluor Corporation by 8.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fluor Corporation by 49.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. SRB Corp increased its position in Fluor Corporation by 3.9% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Fluor Corporation by 7.9% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (Fluor) is a holding company. The Company is a professional services company. The Company provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, as well as project management services. It operates in five segments: Oil & Gas, Industrial & Infrastructure, Government, Global Services and Power.

