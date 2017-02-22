FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. FirstEnergy Corp. had a positive return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company earned $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy Corp. updated its FY17 guidance to $2.70 – $3.00 EPS.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) opened at 31.33 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company’s market capitalization is $13.34 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. FirstEnergy Corp.’s payout ratio is currently -100.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Vetr upgraded shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.45.

In other FirstEnergy Corp. news, SVP Charles D. Lasky sold 5,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $161,472.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,998.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald R. Schneider sold 6,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $204,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,518,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp. Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Competitive Energy Services (CES). The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through its approximately 10 utility operating companies. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities.

