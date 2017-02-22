First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim set a $45.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Vetr cut shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.90 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) opened at 36.62 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.92.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. First Solar had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company earned $480.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post $4.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quentec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $10,171,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 30.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,124,688 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $54,524,000 after buying an additional 260,787 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 43.8% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 47,969 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 191.6% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 15,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 54.3% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,670 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with thin-film semiconductor technology, and also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power solutions. The Company operates through two segments: components and systems.

