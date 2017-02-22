First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY17 guidance to $1.47-1.57 EPS.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) traded down 0.82% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.48. 607,073 shares of the stock were exchanged. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.96.

“First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Issues Earnings Results” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/first-industrial-realty-trust-inc-fr-issues-earnings-results.html.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 17,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $489,378.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 986,608 shares in the company, valued at $27,812,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 66.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a self-administered real estate company, which owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 590 in-service industrial properties containing approximately 63.6 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.