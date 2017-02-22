First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 10th

First Hawaiian Inc (NYSE:FHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of First Hawaiian (NYSE:FHB) opened at 32.07 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 19.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52.

First Hawaiian (NYSE:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm earned $131.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHB. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.35.

In other First Hawaiian news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 25,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $800,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, is a financial institution. The Company’s Retail Banking segment serves retail customers and small businesses and offers a range of products and services that include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, auto financing, business loans and wealth management services.

