First Capital Realty Inc (FCR) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at TD Securities

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$24.25 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.14.

Shares of First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) opened at 20.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. First Capital Realty has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $23.31.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc (FCR) is a Canada-based company, which is engages in the business of acquiring, developing, redeveloping, owning and managing urban retail-centered properties. The Company owns, develops and manages of grocery anchored, urban properties where people live and shop. The Company has three operating segments: Eastern, which includes operations primarily in Quebec and Ottawa; Central, which includes the Company’s Ontario operations excluding Ottawa; and Western, which includes operations in Alberta and British Columbia.

