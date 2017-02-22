First Analysis Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for National Research Co. (NRCI)

First Analysis reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCI) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

