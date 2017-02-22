Finning International Inc. (FTT) PT Lowered to C$28.50 at Scotiabank

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$28.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Finning International from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their price target on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Finning International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Finning International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.67.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) opened at 25.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. The stock has a P/E ratio of 67.03. Finning International has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $28.02.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc is a Caterpillar Inc (Caterpillar) dealer. The Company sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to customers in mining, construction, petroleum and forestry industries. It operates through three segments: Canadian operations, South American operations, and UK & Ireland operations.

