FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Sacoil Holdings Limited (SAC)

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Sacoil Holdings Limited (LON:SAC) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Shares of Sacoil Holdings Limited (LON:SAC) opened at 0.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.92. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 23.87 million. Sacoil Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 0.67 and a 12 month high of GBX 1.50.

Sacoil Holdings Limited Company Profile

SacOil Holdings Limited is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production. The Company’s segments are South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, DRC, Botswana and Malawi. The Company has a diverse portfolio of assets spanning production in Egypt; exploration and appraisal in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi and Botswana, and midstream projects, including a crude trading allocation in Nigeria and a terminal project in Equatorial Guinea.

