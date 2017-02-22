FinnCap reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wentworth Resources Ltd (LON:WRL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. FinnCap currently has a GBX 50 ($0.62) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Wentworth Resources from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 38 ($0.47) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Wentworth Resources (LON:WRL) opened at 28.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.67. Wentworth Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 20.11 and a 12 month high of GBX 34.99. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 47.89 million.

“FinnCap Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wentworth Resources Ltd (WRL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/finncap-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-wentworth-resources-ltd-wrl.html.

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

Wentworth Resources Limited is an energy company with gas reserves and exploration potential in the Rovuma Basin of southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique. The Company has Rovuma Basin portfolio with producing natural gas reserves and prospective natural gas resources; gas processing and pipeline assets; multiple large-scale gas monetization projects in development, and ongoing exploration evaluation and development drilling programs.

