FinnCap Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sound Energy PLC (SOU)

FinnCap reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) in a research report report published on Friday.

Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) opened at 88.75 on Friday. Sound Energy PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 14.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 102.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.44. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 451.92 million.

In other news, insider Richard Liddell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($22,427.11). Also, insider James Parsons acquired 44,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £29,829.74 ($37,166.38). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 295,135 shares of company stock valued at $21,252,723.

About Sound Energy PLC

Sound Energy plc is a Mediterranean upstream company. The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries is the exploration, appraisal and development to production as an operator in the oil and gas industry. Its principal activity is in Italy and Morocco. It operates through three segments: corporate; exploration and appraisal, and development and production.

