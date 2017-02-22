FIH Group PLC (FIH) Insider Buys £759,357 in Stock

FIH Group PLC (LON:FIH) insider Edmund Rowland bought 253,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £759,357 ($946,121.36).

FIH Group PLC (LON:FIH) opened at 302.00 on Wednesday. FIH Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 176.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 305.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 37.46 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 246.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 221.93.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/fih-group-plc-fih-insider-buys-759357-in-stock.html.

FIH Group PLC Company Profile

FIH Group Plc, formerly Falkland Islands Holdings plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in general trading in the Falkland Islands, the operation of a passenger ferry service across Portsmouth Harbor in the United Kingdom, and the provision of international arts logistics and storage services.

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.