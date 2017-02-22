Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH) PT Lowered to C$660.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (TSE:FFH) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$730.00 to C$660.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FFH. Cormark raised Fairfax Financial Holdings from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings from C$725.00 to C$650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$755.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSE:FFH) opened at 614.45 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $14.19 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $622.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $674.96. Fairfax Financial Holdings has a 12-month low of $586.00 and a 12-month high of $777.45.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $10.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Company Profile

