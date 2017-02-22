F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $157.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “in-line” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) opened at 145.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.85 and its 200-day moving average is $133.09. F5 Networks has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $148.34.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $516 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post $8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Mcadam sold 21,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $3,054,777.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,611.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.36, for a total transaction of $318,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,037 shares of company stock worth $5,351,302. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 63.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,277,648 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $159,248,000 after buying an additional 497,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at about $55,841,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,575,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 364.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,282,000 after buying an additional 354,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 381,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,228,000 after buying an additional 296,977 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

