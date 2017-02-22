Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Extra Space Storage from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.36.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) opened at 78.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $94.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. The company earned $229 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.18 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.48%.

In related news, CEO Spencer Kirk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $1,388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,924,124.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $44,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,124.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,553 in the last ninety days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/extra-space-storage-inc-exr-releases-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development. The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties (stores).

