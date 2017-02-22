Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $229 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage updated its FY17 guidance to $4.15-4.24 EPS.

Shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) opened at 78.37 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $94.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $96,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,963.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,437,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664,430 shares in the company, valued at $47,759,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,200 shares of company stock worth $4,596,553. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,253,000 after buying an additional 713,606 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 34.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,957,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,393,000 after buying an additional 2,044,686 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,226,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,606,000 after buying an additional 122,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,186,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,459,000 after buying an additional 153,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 169.3% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,834,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,061,000 after buying an additional 1,781,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development. The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties (stores).

