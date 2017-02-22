Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

ESRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Express Scripts Holding Company from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Leerink Swann restated a market perform rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express Scripts Holding Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) opened at 71.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.92. Express Scripts Holding Company has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $80.02.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company earned $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.31 billion. Express Scripts Holding Company had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/express-scripts-holding-company-esrx-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-credit-suisse-group.html.

In related news, VP Everett Neville sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $77,947.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,762,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,983,000 after buying an additional 564,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,601,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,455,000 after buying an additional 664,107 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 49.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,646,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,195,000 after buying an additional 4,874,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,452,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,213,000 after buying an additional 136,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,162,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,251,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Express Scripts Holding Company

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.