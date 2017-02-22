ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS,INC., is a leading provider of offshore Business Process Outsourcing solutions to the Global 1000. EXL is an organization that strives to build lasting relationships with its clients based on consistent high-quality service delivery, trust, and confidence that is unparalleled in the BPO industry today. EXL specializes in providing BPO services to the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Utilities industry verticals. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on ExlService Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.78.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) opened at 47.55 on Friday. ExlService Holdings has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ExlService Holdings by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ExlService Holdings by 580.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ExlService Holdings by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ExlService Holdings by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService Holdings

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company operates through two segments: Operations Management and Analytics. The Company offers operations management solutions to the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, and travel, transportation and logistics industries.

