EXFO Inc (EXFO) Receives $4.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of EXFO Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXFO. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in EXFO by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,313,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EXFO by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,375,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 58,468 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EXFO by 22.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC raised its position in EXFO by 15.7% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 275,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) opened at 5.45 on Friday. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides communications service providers (CSPs) and data center, cloud and Web-scale operators with field test, service assurance and analytics solutions to ensure the deployment, maintenance and management of physical, virtual, fixed and mobile networks. It focuses on network infrastructures: fourth generation (4G)/long-term evolution (LTE), wireless backhaul, small cells and distributed antenna systems (DAS), 100G network upgrades and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH)/fiber-to-the-curb (FTTC)/fiber-to-the-node (FTTN) deployments.

