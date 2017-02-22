Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Exact Sciences Corporation had a negative net margin of 216.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The firm earned $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) opened at 22.41 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.43 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67.

In other Exact Sciences Corporation news, Director David Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $138,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,485.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 5,352.2% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Craig Hallum set a $26.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/exact-sciences-corporation-exas-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-05-eps.html.

Exact Sciences Corporation Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. The Company’s product pipeline includes Lung Cancer Nodules, Pancreatic Cancer Screening, Esophageal Cancer Screening, Lung Cancer Pipeline, Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline and Esophageal Cancer Pipeline.

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.