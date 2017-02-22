Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) opened at 17.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.27. Evertec has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/evertec-inc-evtc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10-on-march-20th.html.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen and Company lowered Evertec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc, formerly Carib Latam Holdings, Inc, is a full-service transaction processing company. The Company provides a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business process management services. It has three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It provides services to merchants that allow them to accept electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid and electronic benefit transfer cards, carrying the ATH, Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express brands.

