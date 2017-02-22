Eros International PLC (EROS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eros International PLC (NYSE:EROS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Eros International PLC had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Eros International PLC (NYSE:EROS) opened at 11.70 on Wednesday. Eros International PLC has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The company’s market capitalization is $683.76 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eros International PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price target on shares of Eros International PLC from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eros International PLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.52.

About Eros International PLC

Eros International Plc (Eros) is a holding company, which serves the Indian film entertainment industry. The Company’s principal activities include the acquisition, co-production and distribution of Indian films and related content. It distributes its film content through the distribution channels, such as theatrical, including multiplex chains and standalone theaters; television syndication, including satellite television broadcasting, cable television and terrestrial television; digital and ancillary, including music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television (IPTV), video on demand (VOD), and Internet channels and Eros Now.

