Equinix’s (EQIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a research report report published on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $420.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a hold rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $410.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) opened at 371.34 on Thursday. Equinix has a 12 month low of $284.76 and a 12 month high of $391.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.29.

This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/equinixs-eqix-buy-rating-reiterated-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 648.15%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.75, for a total value of $341,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $13,754,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Crosslink Capital Inc sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.27, for a total transaction of $4,037,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,633 shares of company stock valued at $16,377,060 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $139,406,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equinix by 29.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,501,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,084,000 after buying an additional 340,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 35.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,463,000 after buying an additional 314,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,078,000 after buying an additional 295,866 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,360,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.