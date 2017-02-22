equinet AG set a €118.00 ($125.53) price target on Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BAYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on shares of Bayer AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on shares of Bayer AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €124.00 ($131.91) price objective on shares of Bayer AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer AG in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €129.00 ($137.23) price objective on shares of Bayer AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €110.48 ($117.53).

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) opened at 108.499 on Friday. Bayer AG has a 1-year low of €83.87 and a 1-year high of €112.11. The stock has a market capitalization of €89.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.132. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €103.36 and its 200 day moving average is €95.67.

“equinet AG Reiterates “€118.00” Price Target for Bayer AG (BAYN)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/equinet-ag-reiterates-118-00-price-target-for-bayer-ag-bayn.html.

Bayer AG Company Profile

.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.