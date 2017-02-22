Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Short Interest Down 39.8% in January

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,546,476 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the January 13th total of 22,484,615 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,166,808 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.51 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) opened at 28.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 136.67%.

In other news, Director James T. Hackett bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $945,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 217.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 52.9% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

