Entellus Medical, Inc. (ENTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Entellus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Entellus Medical had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 53.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL) opened at 17.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. The company’s market capitalization is $322.20 million. Entellus Medical has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENTL shares. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Entellus Medical in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entellus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Entellus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “positive” rating on shares of Entellus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Entellus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entellus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In other Entellus Medical news, Director Brian E. Farley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 484,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,669.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Fu International sold 533,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,309.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 622,096 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,784. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Entellus Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Entellus Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Entellus Medical by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Entellus Medical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entellus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entellus Medical Company Profile

Entellus Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the minimally invasive treatment of patients who are suffering from chronic sinusitis. The Company’s XprESS family of products is used by ear, nose and throat (ENT) physicians to treat patients with symptomatic inflammation of the nasal sinuses by opening narrowed or obstructed sinus drainage pathways using balloon sinus dilation.

