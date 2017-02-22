Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV) Receives C$24.52 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective (up previously from C$31.75) on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining Corp from C$30.00 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Endeavour Mining Corp from a “buy” rating to an “add” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$25.74 to C$23.65 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In related news, insider Ota Hally sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total transaction of C$30,500.00.

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) opened at 27.35 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.55 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. Endeavour Mining Corp has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $28.81.

About Endeavour Mining Corp

Endeavour Mining Corporation is an intermediate gold mining company. The Company has an exploration portfolio in regions of Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ghana with a land package totaling approximately 5,080 square kilometers. Its properties include Agbaou Gold Mine, Nzema Gold Mine, Tabakoto Gold Mine and Hounde Project.

