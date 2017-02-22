Encana Corporation (ECA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday. Vetr currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

ECA has been the subject of several other reports. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Encana Corporation in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on Encana Corporation in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Encana Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encana Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Encana Corporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Shares of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) opened at 12.18 on Thursday. Encana Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock’s market capitalization is $11.85 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Encana Corporation had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 40.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encana Corporation will post $0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Encana Corporation by 20.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,550,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after buying an additional 594,538 shares in the last quarter. Oceanic Investment Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Encana Corporation during the second quarter worth $13,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encana Corporation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,708,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,950,000 after buying an additional 1,585,668 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encana Corporation by 59.0% in the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 42,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Encana Corporation by 24.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,362,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after buying an additional 271,350 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encana Corporation

Encana Corp is a Canada-based energy producer, which is engaged in the business of exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

