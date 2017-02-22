Embotelladora Andina SA (AKO.B) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA (NYSE:AKO.B) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Embotelladora Andina S.A. produces and distributes Coca-Cola products in Chile, Brazil and Argentina. Through subsidiaries, they also produce PET packaging, produce and distribute juices and mineral water, and process and distribute agricultural products, including canned fruits and tomato products. “

About Embotelladora Andina SA

Embotelladora Andina SA (Andina) is a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Latin America. The Company operates in four segments: Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. It produces and distributes fruit juices, other fruit-flavored beverages and mineral and purified water in Chile, Argentina and Paraguay under trademarks owned by The Coca-Cola Company.

