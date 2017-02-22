Education Realty Trust Inc. (EDR) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Education Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EDR) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.95.

Education Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EDR) opened at 41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.38. Education Realty Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.37 million. Education Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Education Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Education Realty Trust Inc. will post $0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Education Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 205.41%.

EDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Education Realty Trust Company Profile

Education Realty Trust, Inc (EdR) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is engaged in developing, acquiring, owning and managing collegiate housing communities located near university campuses. The Trust operates through three segments: collegiate housing leasing, development consulting services and management services.

