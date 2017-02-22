Edenville Energy PLC (EDL) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Edenville Energy PLC (LON:EDL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Edenville Energy PLC (LON:EDL) opened at 0.86 on Monday. Edenville Energy PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 1.33. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.34 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.58.

Edenville Energy PLC Company Profile

Edenville Energy plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the exploration and development of energy commodities, primarily coal and uranium in Africa. The Company’s segments include Coal, Uranium and Other. Its initial work consists of a desk-top review involving the collection, collation and re-interpretation of all available historical data, supplemented by regional-scale geological reconnaissance mapping and sampling.

