Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.90. Ecolab also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.77-0.83 EPS.

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) opened at 124.03 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.62 and a 1-year high of $124.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average of $119.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post $4.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. RBC Capital Markets set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nomura reiterated a sell rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.07.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s segments include Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, Other and Corporate. The Global Industrial segment consists of the Water, Food and Beverage, Paper and Textile Care operating units. The Global Institutional segment consists of the Institutional, Specialty and Healthcare operating units.

