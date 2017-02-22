Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ECHO. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) opened at 23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.00 and a beta of 1.37. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm earned $406.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post $1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 34,691 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,873,000. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 950,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 262,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 409,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 215,869 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company utilizes a technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers to facilitate its transportation and logistics services.

