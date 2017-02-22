eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Raymond J. Pittman sold 30,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,010,136.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) opened at 33.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $34.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The e-commerce company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 80.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“eBay Inc (EBAY) SVP Sells $1,010,136.60 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/ebay-inc-ebay-svp-sells-1010136-60-in-stock.html.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.08 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Pacific Crest initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Hilliard Lyons increased their price target on eBay from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price target on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 190.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 167,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 109,669 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403,803 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,885 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 1,750,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $40,985,000 after buying an additional 57,780 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp GA boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 24.1% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp GA now owns 5,607,904 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after buying an additional 1,088,382 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.