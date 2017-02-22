Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (AMEX:ESTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

ESTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. FBR & Co upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Iberia Capital initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

Earthstone Energy (AMEX:ESTE) opened at 14.72 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $327.86 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $15.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy stock. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (AMEX:ESTE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. Earthstone Energy makes up 0.3% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. owned 0.46% of Earthstone Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and production of onshore, crude oil and natural gas reserves. The Company’s operations are in the upstream segment of the oil and natural gas industry, and are conducted onshore in the United States.

