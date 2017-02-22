Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) will be issuing its Q416 quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $969.87 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) opened at 9.12 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.07 billion. Dynegy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynegy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Dynegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.01 to $8.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Dynegy in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Dynegy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Dynegy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

“Dynegy Inc. (DYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/dynegy-inc-dyn-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Dynegy Company Profile

Dynegy Inc (Dynegy) is a holding company and conducts the business operations through its subsidiaries. The primary business of Dynegy is the production and sale of electric energy, capacity and ancillary services from the fleet of 18 operating power plants in six states totaling approximately 12,300 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynegy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynegy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.