Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DPM. RBC Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) opened at 3.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. The firm’s market capitalization is $578.28 million. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

“Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM) Price Target Raised to C$4.00” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/dundee-precious-metals-inc-dpm-price-target-raised-to-c4-00.html.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM) is a Canada-based gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. The Company’s operates through its subsidiaries, such as Dundee Precious Metals Chelopech EAD (Chelopech), Dundee Precious Metals Kapan CJSC (Kapan) and Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb (Proprietary) Limited (Tsumeb).

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.