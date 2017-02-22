Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duke Energy Corporation in a research report issued on Friday. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now expects that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Duke Energy Corporation’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q2 2018 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Duke Energy Corporation had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

“Duke Energy Corporation to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (DUK)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/duke-energy-corporation-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-1-11-per-share-suntrust-banks-forecasts-duk.html.

DUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Sunday. Howard Weil lowered their target price on Duke Energy Corporation from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Vetr upgraded Duke Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.67 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Duke Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) opened at 79.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average is $78.14. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.34 and a 1-year high of $87.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is 82.61%.

Duke Energy Corporation Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Portfolio. Duke Energy’s subsidiaries include its subsidiary registrants: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC; Progress Energy, Inc; Duke Energy Progress, LLC; Duke Energy Florida, LLC; Duke Energy Ohio, Inc , and Duke Energy Indiana, Inc (Duke Energy Indiana).

