Drax Group Plc (DRX) Rating Reiterated by J P Morgan Chase & Co

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DRX. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.99) target price on shares of Drax Group Plc in a report on Thursday, November 24th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.24) target price on shares of Drax Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.74) target price on shares of Drax Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.30) target price on shares of Drax Group Plc in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Drax Group Plc to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.49) to GBX 320 ($3.99) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.67 ($4.44).

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) opened at 348.80 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.42 billion. Drax Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 222.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 393.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 374.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 328.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

About Drax Group Plc

Drax Group Plc is engaged in the electricity generation; electricity supply to business customers, and manufacturing of sustainable compressed wood pellets for use in electricity production. The Company operates through three segments: Generation, which is engaged in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station; Biomass Supply, which is engaged in the production of sustainable compressed wood pellets at its processing facilities in the United States, and Retail, which is engaged in the supply of power to business customers and wood pellets to the domestic heat market.

