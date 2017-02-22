Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) Earns “Hold” Rating from RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) in a report released on Thursday morning. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on D. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.49.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) opened at 74.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.25. Dominion Resources has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $78.97.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Dominion Resources had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm earned $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Resources will post $3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Dominion Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Dominion Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.40%.

In other Dominion Resources news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.90 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,307.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $215,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,506.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Dominion Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its position in Dominion Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Dominion Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Dominion Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Resources Company Profile

Dominion Resources, Inc (Dominion) is a holding company. The Company is a producer and transporter of energy. The Company is a provider of electricity, natural gas and related services to customers in the eastern region of the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power (DVP), Dominion Generation and Dominion Energy.

