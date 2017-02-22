Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) opened at 49.65 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $55.02. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.29. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $247,986.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director N William Jasper, Jr. sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $363,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,810 shares of company stock worth $1,542,937 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $2,100,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 126.6% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after buying an additional 430,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration.

