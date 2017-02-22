Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (JNUG) Short Interest Update

Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSE:JNUG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,393,313 shares, an increase of 84.3% from the January 13th total of 4,011,062 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,645,941 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSE:JNUG) opened at 11.02 on Wednesday. Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99.

