Diana Containerships Inc (DCIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Diana Containerships Inc. is primarily focused on the worldwide transportation of container cargoes and owns and operates two 3,426 TEU containerships. It plans to engage in the seaborne transportation of finished consumer and industrial products. “

Shares of Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) opened at 2.67 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $24.46 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. Diana Containerships has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.11. Diana Containerships had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 448.92%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Diana Containerships will post ($3.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diana Containerships stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Diana Containerships worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Containerships

Diana Containerships Inc is engaged in the business of ownership of containerships. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation industry through the ownership of containerships and operates its fleet through Unitized Ocean Transport Limited (UOT), a subsidiary of the Company. UOT provides the Company and its vessels with management and administrative services.

