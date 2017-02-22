Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by Wunderlich from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) opened at 106.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day moving average is $99.30. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm’s market cap is $9.63 billion.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 82.83%. The business earned $185 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post $3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $279,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $203,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $915,075 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.1% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 431,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after buying an additional 83,777 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 35.4% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 173.1% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 30.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after buying an additional 115,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its total net acreage position in the Permian Basin is approximately 84,680 net acres.

