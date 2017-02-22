Diageo plc (DGE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 23.70 on April 6th

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 23.70 ($0.30) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) opened at 2286.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,196.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,137.56. The stock’s market cap is GBX 57.41 billion. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,737.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,289.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.67) price target on shares of Diageo plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($29.53) price target on shares of Diageo plc in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Diageo plc from GBX 2,285 ($28.47) to GBX 2,300 ($28.66) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Diageo plc from GBX 2,300 ($28.66) to GBX 2,500 ($31.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a GBX 2,500 ($31.15) price target on Diageo plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,283.42 ($28.45).

In other Diageo plc news, insider Franz B. Humer purchased 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,043 ($25.45) per share, with a total value of £8,274.15 ($10,309.18). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 421 shares of company stock worth $862,845.

Diageo plc Company Profile

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

