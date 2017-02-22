Deutsche Bank AG reissued their hold rating on shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) in a research note published on Friday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 310 ($3.86) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 280 ($3.49).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.99) target price on shares of Drax Group Plc in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised Drax Group Plc to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.36) to GBX 415 ($5.17) in a report on Monday, December 19th. Investec lowered Drax Group Plc to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.61) to GBX 400 ($4.98) in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.24) target price on shares of Drax Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, S&P Global Inc. lowered Drax Group Plc to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.73) to GBX 430 ($5.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 356.67 ($4.44).

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) opened at 350.40 on Friday. Drax Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 222.00 and a one year high of GBX 393.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 374.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 328.33. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.42 billion.

“Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms Hold Rating for Drax Group Plc (DRX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/deutsche-bank-ag-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-drax-group-plc-drx.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Drax Group Plc Company Profile

Drax Group Plc is engaged in the electricity generation; electricity supply to business customers, and manufacturing of sustainable compressed wood pellets for use in electricity production. The Company operates through three segments: Generation, which is engaged in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station; Biomass Supply, which is engaged in the production of sustainable compressed wood pellets at its processing facilities in the United States, and Retail, which is engaged in the supply of power to business customers and wood pellets to the domestic heat market.

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.