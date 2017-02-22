Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) Given a €17.00 Price Target at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €17.00 ($18.09) price objective on Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DBK. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €14.30 ($15.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.90 ($14.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.99 ($14.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €12.00 ($12.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($13.83) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.95 ($16.97).

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) opened at 18.503 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG has a 1-year low of €9.91 and a 1-year high of €19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €18.24 and a 200 day moving average of €14.94. The stock’s market cap is €25.52 billion.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/deutsche-bank-ag-dbk-given-a-17-00-price-target-at-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

About Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG is a Germany-based global investment bank. The Company diversifies its activities into three group divisions: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private Clients and Asset Management (PCAM), and Corporate Investments (CI). The Corporate & Investment Bank group division comprises corporate banking and securities activities and is divided into Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S), comprising Markets and Corporate Finance businesses, and Global Transaction Banking (GTB) corporate divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.