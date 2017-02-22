Deutsche Bank AG Boosts South32 Ltd (S32) Price Target to GBX 157

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 157 ($1.96) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on S32. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.99) target price on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) target price on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 90 ($1.12) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of South32 to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 157.40 ($1.96).

South32 (LON:S32) opened at 158.0625 on Friday. South32 has a one year low of GBX 55.50 and a one year high of GBX 181.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 8.41 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 151.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

