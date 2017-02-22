Deutsche Bank AG Boosts John Wood Group PLC (WG) Price Target to GBX 900

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 830 ($10.34) to GBX 900 ($11.21) in a report issued on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.34) price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.46) price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC in a report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC from GBX 875 ($10.90) to GBX 900 ($11.21) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Numis Securities Ltd initiated coverage on shares of John Wood Group PLC in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 880 ($10.96) price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC from GBX 751.70 ($9.37) to GBX 845.40 ($10.53) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 792.63 ($9.88).

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) opened at 745.00 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.77 billion. John Wood Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 570.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 909.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 850.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 794.54.

This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/deutsche-bank-ag-boosts-john-wood-group-plc-wg-price-target-to-gbx-900.html.

In related news, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 866 ($10.79) per share, for a total transaction of £8,330.92 ($10,379.92).

About John Wood Group PLC

