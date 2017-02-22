Desjardins Trims TFI International Inc (TFII) Target Price to C$35.00

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TFII. RBC Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII) opened at 33.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.13. TFI International has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, formerly TransForce Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in transportation and logistics services. Its segments include Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, Logistics and Corporate. The Package and Courier segment comprises pickup, transport and delivery of items across North America.

